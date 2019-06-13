Governor of West Kazakhstan region appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Gali Iskaliyev has been appointed as the Governor of West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

"To appoint Gali Najmedenuly Iskaliyev as Governor of West Kazakhstan region," the Presidential Decree of the Republic of Kazakhstan reads.

Gali Iskaliyev was born in Janybek district of Oral region (now West Kazakhstan region) in 1970. He graduated from West Kazakhstan Agricultural Institute and the International Academy of Business.



He has worked as Vice President at Development Bank of Kazakhstan JSC, Chairman of the Management Board of Development Bank of Kazakhstan JSC, Deputy Governor of Zhambyl region, Deputy Governor of Aktobe region, Director of Astana Development Project Expertise Center LLP, Head of the Astana Urban Environment Regeneration Department.

On January 18, 2019, he was appointed as Deputy Governor of West Kazakhstan region.