Governor of Zhambyl region visits Changji (PHOTO)

CHANGJI. KAZINFORM - Governor of Zhambyl region Karim Kokrekbayev and Governor of Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture - an autonomous prefecture of Xinjiang in the China, have signed an agreement on establishing relations between the two regions.

In their presence, the members of Zhambyl and Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture delegations signed memoranda of understanding and strengthening cooperation between Zhambyl region and electro technical corporation TBEA (the world's largest manufacturer of electrical transformers and cables); between Bayzak District of Zhambyl region and county Manas of Xinjiang; between Korday District of Zhambyl region and county Hutubi in Xinjiang; between Shu District of Zhambyl region and Mori Kazakh Autonomous County of Xinjiang; between the management of agriculture of Zhambyl region's administration office and the Committee of Economy and Information under the People's Government of Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture; between the department of agriculture of Zhambyl region's administration office and the People's Government of Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture; between the department of culture of Zhambyl region's administration office and the People's Government of Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture; between Taraz State Pedagogical Institute and Changji vocational college.

Governor of Zhambyl region noted that the delegation visited industrial, agricultural and social facilities of Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture in Xinjiang.



"Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture has highly developed drip irrigation system. We called representatives of Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture to visit Zhambyl region. About 20 investors are intended to arrive in our region," stressed the governor.

According to him, Zhambyl region will cooperate with the largest electrical company in the world TBEA (annual income reaches $ 800 million).



