  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Governors of 4 regions to report to the public

    14:33, 13 February 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Akims (governors) of four regions of Kazakhstan will report to the public, official spokesperson of the Central Communications Service Murat Zhumanbai said at a press briefing on Monday.

    "A number of important events are planned in regions of our country this week. Governors of Karaganda, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan and South Kazakhstan regions will report to the public on February 17," Zhumanbai noted.

    According to the spokesman, the governors will report on the work done and share the future plans.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Regions
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!