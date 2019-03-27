Governors of regions must regularly meet with population - Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In the course of the meeting with the governors of regions and mayors of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent cities, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told about the importance of establishing efficient communication between the governmental authorities and society. President's Press Secretary Berik Kurmangali posted this information on his Facebook account.

In his words, the meeting pointed out the need to conduct an effective explanatory work with the population by all modern means of communication.



The Head of State underlined that the governors of regions must regularly meet with people and visit all the villages and settlements.