    Govt to additionally fund training of pediatricians in Kazakhstan

    21:53, 13 February 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government of Kazakhstan plans to increase financing of training pediatricians as part of specification of the country's three-year budget for 2017-2019, Kazinform correspondent reports.    

    “43mln tenge is envisaged for additional training of neighborhood pediatricians. 612mln tenge will be spent on increasing the number of neighborhood pediatricians,” Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov said at the presentation of the amendments to the 2017-2019 National Budget Law in the Majilis.

    In August 2016, Deputy of the Majilis, Children’s Rights Ombudsman Zagipa Baliyeva  offered to revive training of pediatricians in Kazakhstan.

    In November 2016, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev commissioned to restore departments of pediatrics at all medical institutions of Kazakhstan. 

