Grammys: Stars gather for Los Angeles ceremony

Stars from the music world have gathered at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for this year's Grammy Awards.

With an exhaustive 83 categories in 30 genres, the majority of the awards have been given out over the past few hours at another ceremony ahead of the main telecast event.

Kendrick Lamar has so far collected five prizes, heading into the night leading with 11 nominations.

Ed Sheeran also won his first ever Grammy for best pop solo performance.

He beat Kelly Clarkson, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd and fellow Brit Ellie Goulding to the prize, for his ballad Thinking Out Loud.

"I've come here the last four years and never won, and my family fly over every year and I have to explain to them why [I don't win] - so thank you very much for this," the singer said as he collected the award.

Lamar's wins included best rap song and rap performance for Alright, best rap/sung collaboration and best music video, which he shared with Swift for her hit Bad Blood.

Swift also won best pop vocal album for 1989. The album, which was released in 2014, came out too late to be eligible for last year's awards so is finally being recognised.

Alabama Shakes and The Weeknd were also among the multiple winners at the pre-ceremony, which also saw Tony Bennett collect his 18th Grammy for best traditional pop vocal album.

Outside the main categories, Amy Winehouse won a posthumous Grammy thanks to Asif Kapadia's documentary on her life, with Amy winning best music film.

Adele, Rihanna and The Weeknd are set to perform at the ceremony, along with Swift, who will open the show.

Lady Gaga is also to perform a tribute to David Bowie, who died last month.

