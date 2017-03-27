Grand military parade to be held on May 7 in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Preparation for the large-scale event has already begun, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Defense Minister, Colonel-General Saken Zhasuzakov, held a working meeting, during which he set a number of specific tasks on the organization and holding of the largest ever military parade in Astana.



5,000 servicemen, 300 units of military equipment including 80 aircrafts will take part in the parade on Independence square.



Another feature of this year's parade is the participation of veterans of Kazakh Armed Forces, students of Zhas Ulan military schools and military-patriotic clubs, as well as military technical schools of the Defense Ministry.



The military parade is not just a festive and spectacular event, but a demonstration of the country's Armed Forces strength, technical equipment and combat readiness.



Every military parade held in the past in Kazakhstan was special and memorable in its own way. One of the brightest in recent years was the 2015 Parade, dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War and the Defender of the Fatherland Day.

