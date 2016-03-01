Gratitude Day symbolizes stability and unity of Kazakhstan - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has received Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan in the Akorda presidential residence today, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

At the meeting, President Nazarbayev extended his most sincere congratulations to all Christians on the occasion of the Gratitude Day.

The President of Kazakhstan noted that it is truly a people's holiday and one of the symbols of stability, unity and accord in Kazakhstan. Nursultan Nazarbayev drew attention to the fact that forgiving offences, expressing gratitude, respect and solidarity are the most important traditions observed on the Gratitude Day.

Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan, in turn, thanked the Kazakh leader for initiating the holiday.

"I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate you on this wonderful holiday celebrated by all Kazakhstanis today. Last year we commemorated such historical milestones as the 20th anniversary of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan and the Constitution, the 70th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, this year will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence," Metropolitan Alexander said, adding that it was a wise decision to establish the Gratitude Day.

According to him, this day symbolizes gratitude of all nationalities to the Kazakh people for giving shelter in the times of repressions and persecution, supporting and giving solace.