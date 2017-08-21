Great American Eclipse to happen on Aug 21

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A total solar eclipse will occur today, according to Komsomolskaya Pravda .

The total solar eclipse, when the corona will be much larger than usual, will happen on 21st August 2017 at 9.26 pm Moscow time. It will last 1.5 hours. This rare astronomic phenomenon will be best visible in the United States. For this reason, the upcoming sky show has been dubbed ‘Great American Eclipse'.

The longest duration of the eclipse will be 2 minutes 41.6 seconds. Meanwhile, the Moon's shadow will cover 115km