Great Britain interested in cargo transportation via Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Great Britain is interested in cargo transportation through Kazakhstan within the framework of sales between China and Europe," George Hollingbery, Minister of State for Trade Policy at the Department for International Trade of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, told the 5th sitting of the Kazakh-British intergovernmental commission for trade, scientific and technical, cultural cooperation held in Astana.

"We have great potential within trade between China and Europe and transportation. The Road and Belt Initiative is another opportunity for widening cooperation," he added.



"Today it is crucial to further cooperation between our countries. Kazakhstan is well-located between the East and West. The Kazakh President's plans are very convincing and all the country's activities testify that those plans will be successfully realized.



The point at issue is to make sure that Great Britain will be the part of those mutual relations as Kazakhstan keeps on developing further," George Hollingbery said.



"We see great opportunities for doing business with Kazakhstan. Currently, Great Britain largely represented in oil and gas, energy sectors. The Kazakh Government wants to diversify the structure of mutual relations and cooperation in mining, agriculture, irrigation, water sectors, etc., and our companies are glad to cooperate with Kazakhstan," George Hollingbery resumed.