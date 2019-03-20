Great merit of Nazarbayev - Kazakhstan's sovereignty and development success, Russian expert

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russian expert, chairman of the Eurasian Analytical Club Nikita Mendkovich has commented on the decision of Nursultan Nazarbayev to resign.

"We understand that generations of politicians change. Even the First President, who laid the foundations for the country's development for decades ahead, cannot rule the country forever. Mr Nazarbayev has weighted issues of balancing governance, separation of powers between the President, Government, Security Council and Parliament," he said.



He expressed confidence that the First President created the system that will further steadily realize his course. He believes that the signature achievement of Nursultan Nazarbayev is Kazakhstan's sovereignty and the country's current development success.



He also highlighted the idea of building the Eurasian Economic Union as one of the greatest merits of Nursultan Nazarbayev.