Greater Eurasian partnership expected to promote innovative development in EAEU

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The development of a greater Eurasian Partnership and its alignment with the Belt and Road initiative will help expand the regional integration, develop new technologies, and carry out global mega-projects in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Member of the Board (Minister) for Industry and Agribusiness of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Sergei Sidorsky said at the opening ceremony of the scientific and technical conference "Integration of the greater Eurasian Partnership and the Belt and Road Initiative" that was held in the run-up to the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, BelTA learned from the press service of the EEC.

According to Sergei Sidorsky, the development of the Silk Road should go hand in hand with the development of hi-tech manufacturing in the EAEU member states, facilitate the technological development and promote closed value added chains in the EAEU region. Sergei Sidorsky also mentioned such promising avenues of cooperation as the development of digital technologies and the launch of a single industrial and agricultural digital space.



According to the EEC minister, it is important that the greater Eurasian Partnership initiative is starting to take shape. Sergei Sidorsky mentioned a number of joint projects that are underway at the moment. They include the Great Stone industrial park in Belarus, 50 Kazakhstani initiatives on major industrial projects in metallurgy, light industry and radioelectronics, and the Krasnoyarsk technology valley project in Russia.

"The implementation of hi-tech projects and their integration into the EAEU-Silk Road alignment processes is a crucial part of the Great Eurasian Partnership and, in fact, of the single Eurasian economic space," Sergei Sidorsky noted.



He stressed that it is essential to engage the EAEU major science centers in the systematic effort to align the EAEU with Silk Road. "Science, business, and states need to boost their joint efforts in order to approximate the levels of industrial development of the EAEU countries, set up new innovative ventures, and advance the EAEU's real economy," Sergei Sidorsky emphasized.



The participants of the conference discussed the strategic priorities of the greater Eurasian Partnership, its integration with the Belt and Road initiative, as well as the energy and environmental strategies, programs and projects in plasma technologies, energy saving, environmental security, and cross-sectoral multidisciplinary platform for virtual development and testing of next-generation products, Kazinform has learned from BelTA .