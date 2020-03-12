Greece confirms 1st death from coronavirus

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Greece on Thursday confirmed its first death from coronavirus, Anadolu Agency reported.

The 66-year-old victim was hospitalized and had underlying health conditions, Greek daily Ekathimerini reported.

The number of coronavirus cases in Greece jumped to 99 on Wednesday as the World Health Organization (WHO) declared it to be «a global pandemic».

More than 4,600 people have died of the virus, with over 125,000 confirmed cases in 114 countries, according to WHO.