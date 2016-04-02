Greece expects Putin's visit, date not set yet - Government spokesperson

ATHENS. KAZINFROM - According to the spokeswoman of the Greek government, the country expects Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit.

Greece expects Russian President Vladimir Putin's planned visit to the country to take place, while dates have not been set yet, Greek government spokeswoman Olga Gerovasili said on Saturday.

"President Putin will definitely visit our country, but concrete dates have not been set. This is being discussed...We consider it a very important event. In this truly critical moment in the regional situation, these talks and opinion exchanges are very important," Gerovasili told RIA Novosti.

In early March, Greece's Culture and Sports Minister Aristides Baltas said that Putin's visit to Greece could take place in May. Plans for the visit were later confirmed by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Prikhodko.

The planned visit could be the fourth one for President Putin. He visited Greece in 2001, 2006 and in 2007.

A ceremony opening the cross-cultural year between Russia and Greece was held in Athens on March 11, which was attended by both Prikhodko and Baltas. Prikhodko met Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and opened an exhibition Scythian gold from Russia's State Hermitage collection at the Acropolis Museum.

Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com