Greece keen on expanding ties with Kazakhstan - Prokopios Pavlopoulos

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Thursday, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Greece Alexey Volkov presented letters of credence to Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos. The ceremony took place at the Presidential Palace in the Athens, Kazinform learnt from the MFA's press service.

During the ceremony, the Greek Leader congratulated the Kazakh Diplomat on his appointment and wished success in promotion of the Kazakh-Greek partnership and expressed readiness of Greece for all-round cooperation with our country.

In turn, A.Volkov extended the best wishes from Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev to his Greek counterpart.

The parties discussed the prospects of further development of bilateral relations and noted the importance of further expansion of the regulatory-legal framework, development of tourism potential, enhancement of the trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian cooperation. The Ambassador thanked the Greek side for the support of Kazakhstan’s bid for the UN Security Council’s non-permanent membership for 2017-2018 and participation of the Greek Republic in the EXPO-2017 International Specialized Exhibition as well as activation of the high-level contacts between the countries.

The President of Greece emphasized Kazakhstan’s achievements at the international area and stressed his country’s keenness on further expansion of the political and economic ties with our country.