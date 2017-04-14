Greece keen on exporting its products to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Greece Alexey Volkov met with Minister of Economy and Development of Greece Dimitri Papadimitriou and Greek Commissioner for Astana EXPO 2017 Ilias Ksantakos, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The sides discussed a wide range of issues of strengthening economic cooperation, increasing the volumes of trade between the countries, mutual protection of investments and participation of Greece in EXPO 2017 in Astana. The parties noted the importance of strengthening interdepartmental contacts and expanding regulatory-legal framework between the two countries.

A.Volkov proposed to jointly accelerate the work on signing the Agreement between the Kazakh and Greek governments on encouragement and mutual protection of investments which will become an additional impulse for upgrading the existing business contacts.

D. Papadimitriou noted the interest of Greece in the export of its products to the market of Kazakhstan which is a member-country of the Eurasian Economic Union and which enjoys strong friendly and business ties with the Russian Federation. The Minister highlighted that Kazakhstan and Russia are linked with Greece with many historical and cultural ties. In this regard, he proposed to develop closer economic relations between Greece, member-country of the EU, and Kazakhstan, EAEU member-country.

The sides noted also that the relations between the two countries are developing dynamically and have good prospects for development.

A.Volkov informed the Greek Minister about important political and socio-economic processes taking place in Kazakhstan as well as about international economic events to be held during the EXPO 2017.