Greece signs agreement to participate in EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Hellenic Republic signed the agreement with JSC "NC "Astana EXPO 2017" and will participate in the upcoming EXPO 2017 event in Astana, the Secretariat of the EXPO 2017 Commissioner reports.

On February 9-10, 2017, EXPO 2017 Commissioner Rapil Zhoshybayev paid the working visit to Athens. During his stay in the Greek capital, Mr. Zhoshybayev held meetings with Minister for Environment and Energy George Stathakis, Secretary General of the Ministry of Economy and Development and Commissioner of Greece's national section Ilias Xanthakos and Chairman of Enterprises Greece Agency Mr. Christos Staikos.



In the course of the meetings at the ministries Mr. Zhoshybayev discussed with the Greek side its participation in the Astana exhibition and global initiatives of President Nursultan Nazarbayev paying utmost attention to the state-of-the-nation address "The 3rd Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness". He revealed that Kazakhstan will shift to a new economic model and develop new industries with the help of digital technologies.



The Commissioner also invited Greek businessmen to take part in the development of the technological park of IT startups that will be created on the basis of the EXPO 2017 facilities in Astana.



Minister for Environment and Energy George Stathakis, in turn, said that Greece intends to showcase patterns of energy infrastructure developed in accordance with international ecological standards. Greece boasts extensive experience in renewable energy sources, especially solar energy.



The meeting resulted in signing of the participation agreement between Greece and the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017.