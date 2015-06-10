Greece submits new budget plan with three weeks of bailout left

ATHENS. KAZINFORM - Greece submitted fresh proposals to its creditors in a bid to unlock bailout funds with just three weeks to go before the country's financial safety net expires, according to Bloomberg.

Two documents were handed to European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici to supplement plans set out last week, a Greek official said Tuesday. The papers address creditors' concerns about Greece's budget targets and include a proposal to ensure the sustainability of Greek debt, said the official, who asked not to be named in line with policy. "We have received new proposals and we are examining them with diligence and care," European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said at a press conference in Brussels. Almost four months after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras agreed an extension of Greece's rescue agreement, no new funds have been disbursed and the standoff between creditors and the anti-austerity coalition in Athens risks leaving Europe's most-indebted state unable to meet debt payments. After a series of maneuvers allowed Greece to stay afloat while shut off from both capital markets and official funding, the end of this month may be the end of the line unless Tsipras accepts the conditions on financial aid. The bailout deal is set to expire as about 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) of International Monetary Fund payments come due. Greek stocks rebounded on Tuesday, with the Athens Stock Exchange index gaining 1.7 percent at 2:11 p.m local time. Yields on two-year notes fell 54 basis points to 25.37 percent. Greek Proposals The Greek proposals consist of two three-page documents, one international official familiar with the matter said, asking not to be named, as he is not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. They include a Greek request for funds from the European Stability Mechanism to repay about 6.7 billion euros of bonds held by the European Central Bank that come due in July and August. The revised Greek plan is a vague rehash of earlier proposals and is still not considered credible, the international official said. A delegation headed by the Greek Minister of State Nikos Pappas and Deputy Foreign Minister Euclid Tsakalotos is in Brussels negotiating with officials from the euro area and the IMF over the conditions attached to Greece's emergency loans. Greece last week rejected a set of policy measures hammered out by creditor institutions, while creditors rebuffed a separate plan put forward by Greece. Five-Year Plan Under the latest Greek plan, Tsipras wants access to bailout funds left in the European Financial Stability Facility and for the country's banks to be allowed to buy more of the state's short-term debt, the international official said. Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann said Greece needs a five-year economic plan to build confidence and attract investment. "Rather than let Greece lurch from one default debate to the next, from one Grexit risk to the next, we should find a way out together," Faymann told reporters after an Austrian government meeting in Vienna. "The summer is a good opportunity to get out of this stop-and-go."