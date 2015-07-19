  • kz
    Greek banks to reopen Monday after 3-week shutdown

    20:12, 19 July 2015
    LONDON. KAZINFORM - Banks in Greece will reopen for business Monday for the first time in three weeks after the European Central Bank decided to increase its emergency funding for the debt-ridden country's financial system, the Greek Finance Ministry said Saturday.

    Some capital controls will remain in place such as a withdrawal limit of up to 420 euros a week and an overseas transfer ban. A hike in the value-added tax on restaurant bills from 13 percent to 23 percent will also take effect on Monday. Source: Kyodo

