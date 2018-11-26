Greek company launches asphalt plant in Kazakhstan

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - Greek company Soldatos has launched an asphalt plant in Kazakhstan's Turkistan region, Turkistan Invest company said in a statement. I

Investments in the plant construction project amounted to 300 million tenge, Trend.az reports.

"The enterprise is located on 3 hectares of land in the industrial zone of Turkistan region. The capacity of the plant is 20,000 tons per year," reads the message.



Thanks to the launch of the enterprise, 30 people were provided with permanent jobs. The company plans to sell its products within Kazakhstan.



Soldatos company was founded in 2017. The main activity of the enterprise is production of asphalt concrete.



Turkistan Invest is the regional office of the Kazakh Invest national company. The main activity of the company is attracting investments and support of investment projects.