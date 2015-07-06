Greek Finance Minister Varoufakis Resigns

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis stepped down a day later after Greeks rejected the proposed austerity measures. He said he was "made aware" of some Eurogroup officials' "preference" of his absence from their meetings.

"Soon after the announcement of the referendum results, I was made aware of a certain preference by some Eurogroup participants, and assorted 'partners', for my... 'absence' from its meetings; an idea that the Prime Minister judged to be potentially helpful to him in reaching an agreement. For this reason I am leaving the Ministry of Finance today", Yanis Varoufakis said on his website.

"I consider it my duty to help Alexis Tsipras exploit, as he sees fit, the capital that the Greek people granted us through yesterday's referendum," the statement reads.

On Sunday, more than 61 percent of Greeks voted against the proposed austerity measures in nationwide referendum, Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com.