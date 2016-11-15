Greek MP Grigorakos: Kazakhstan created new epoch of inter-ethnic accord

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Ambassador to Greece Alexey Volkov had a meeting with Chairman of Kazakhstan-Greece Parliamentary Friendship Group Leonidas Grigorakos who paid a visit to the Kazakh Embassy in the Athens.

The parties exchanged opinions on various issues of development of the bilateral political, trade-economic, investment, inter-parliamentary and cultural-humanitarian ties and the situation in the Greek Republic and in the region as a whole.

According to the Greek Parliamentarian, in 25 years of independence, Kazakhstan has created a new epoch of inter-ethnic and inter-faith accord.

The sides spoke for active cooperation between the legislative structures of the two countries and emphasized that exchange of visits at various levels, participation in joint events as well as an open dialogue on the most acute issues will enable the countries to strengthen the interparliamentary ties.

Leonidas Grigorakos pointed out successful experience of Kazakhstan in building a new independent state as per forward-looking ideas of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. He also expressed interest in organization of a visit of the Greek deputies-members of Kazakhstan-Greece Friendship Group to Astana in 2017 – the year of celebration of the 25th jubilee of establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Greece.

The sides focused also on the process of ratification of the Kazakhstan-EU Extended Partnership Agreement by the Greek Parliament.

As A.Volkov noted soonest ratification of this important document by the Greek side will let shift to a brand new level of development of the trade-economic relations between Kazakhstan and Greece.

In turn, Leonidas Grigorakos agreed on the importance of soonest ratification of the Agreement with the consideration of strategic importance of the Kazakh-European and Kazakh-Greek partnership, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh MFA.