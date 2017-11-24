Greek Parliament ratifies Kazakh-EU Enhanced Cooperation Agreement

ASTANA-ATHENS. KAZINFORM - The Law on ratification of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union was published in the Government Gazette of Greece on November 22, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in the Hellenic Republic.

The law on ratification was voted nearly unanimously at the plenary session of the Greek Parliament on November 8, 2017.



Signed in Astana on December 21, 2015, the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the European Union is a unique document to lift bilateral Kazakh-European relations to a brand new level.



Its ratification by all EU member states and coming into full effect will allow to expand and strengthen the whole spectrum of cooperation. Presently, the European Union is the largest trade, economic and investment partner of Kazakhstan. The two-way trade demonstrates positive dynamics.



The new agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU establishes the best conditions for the development of bilateral cooperation between the Hellenic Republic and Kazakhstan including promotion and protection of mutual investment and business interests as its embraces 29 areas of cooperation.