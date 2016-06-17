Greeks ready to visit EXPO-2017 in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Greece took part in the work of a forum titled "Development of tourism along the Silk Road" and organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Greece and the Greek-Eurasian Business Council and the Black Sea Economic Cooperation.

As the the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs, representatives of the leading travel companies of Greece, President of the Greek Association for Atlantic and European Cooperation Theodossis Georgiou, Vice President of the Greek Center of European Studies and Humanities Anastasios Varelas, foreign ambassadors to Greece and foreign diplomats, invited guests, etc. took part in the forum.

The EXPO-2017 in Astana was presented at the forum. Besides, it was informed that the tickets for the exhibitions are already sold through www.tickets.expo2017.com.

Presentation of the EXPO-2017 drew a great interest from the guests and participants of the event, who noted that they were impressed with the progress in preparation for the exhibition in Astana, and they also expressed their intention to come to Astana to visit the EXPO.