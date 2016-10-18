Greenpeace, activists sue Norwegian government for licensing oil drilling in Arctic

OSLO. KAZINFORM - Greenpeace filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against the Norwegian government for granting 13 oil companies rights to drill in the Arctic, Sputnik reports.

"The largest network of young environmentalists in Norway, appropriately called Nature and Youth, have partnered with Greenpeace, and together we are the co-plaintiffs. The defendants are the Norwegian government who granted 13 oil companies licenses to drill in the Arctic. The case will be heard in Oslo," Greenpeace said in a statement.

The aim of the lawsuit is to stop oil companies for doing further drilling in the Arctic after a Norwegian company Statoil was licensed to perform oil drilling further north in the Arctic than ever before next year.

The environmental organization said that if the lawsuit succeeds, they will be able to keep millions of barrels of oil underground and they will argue in court that stopping oil drilling in the Arctic will ensure that the goals behind Paris climate agreement are being met. The Greenpeace added that this unprecedented case will deliver a stronger impact if people from all over the world united to protect the Arctic and invited people to submit their names and their support for that movement. The Paris climate deal of December 2015 is intended to limit global average temperatures to less than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and reduce countries' emissions of pollutants that contribute to planetary warming.



Photo: © Sputnik/ Alexander Liskin

Source: Sputnik