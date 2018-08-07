Grivko 4th, Houle 8th in Tour of Denmark final classification

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Tour of Denmark ended with stage 5 of 199,1 km to Frederiksberg. Two riders of Astana Pro Team finished the race in the Top-10 of the general classification: Andriy Grivko took 4th place, while Hugo Houle did 8th, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

"I think this is a good result for me after a long break. I feel ok and now I am looking forward to the individual time trial at the European Championships and the Binck Bank Tour," expressed Andriy Grivko.

"I've really enjoyed my time in Denmark this week. Honestly, I did not expect to be as good as this. It was a hard race, every day a lot of stress on the road because of fight for position and crosswind. There were some really fast stages with a lot of movements and attacks. I think it was a good week for us, we raced aggressively, and we showed ourselves. We can be proud of what we did. My next goal is the Arctic Race of Norway and I hope to build my form on after this race. I am pretty happy with the way I am progressing," said Hugo Houle.



The Belgian rider Wout Van Aert became the winner of the 2018 Tour of Denmark.



The final stage ended with a massive sprint, won by Tim Merlier. Astana's Riccardo Minali this time was 4th after being boxed in at the final meters of the distance.