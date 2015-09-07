Gross grain harvest in Akmola region to make 4 mln 200 thousand tonnes

AKMOLA REGION. KAZINFORM Gross grain harvest in Akmola region is to make not less than 4 mln 200 thousand tonnes, Kazinform quotes regional governor Sergey Kulagin as saying at the extended meeting of the President with the heads Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions today.

"Cropping area this year is 4 mln 500 thousand hectares including 4 mln 200 hectares of cereals and 244 thousand hectares of oil crops. 24% of cereals (900 thousand hectares) have already been threshed. In general, we expect not less than 4 mln 200 thousand tonnes of yield, i.e. 10 hundred kilograms per hectare," Kulagin said.