ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The gross output of agricultural products grew by 7.7% in Kostanay region, Governor of the region Arkhimed Mukhambetov told at the CCS press conference.

"We have reached positive results in the agricultural sector in spite of the unfavourable weather conditions. The gross output of agricultural products made KZT 261 bln with a 7.7% increase. This is one tenth of the total country's volume (9.5%)," the governor said.

According to him, there's also positive dynamics in the horticultural sphere. Farmers of the region once again proved their status of the leading agricultural region of the country.