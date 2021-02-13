Ground blizzards, ice slick in store for Kazakhstan on Feb 13

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Unstable weather conditions will linger in most parts of Kazakhstan on February 13 due to the fronts. Precipitations as rain and snow are expected in places. Occasional fog, ice slick, ground blizzards, and strong wind are also predicted, Kazinform reports citing Kazhydromet.

According to the national weather forecaster, Almaty, Atyrau, and West Kazakhstan regions are to expect occasional fog and ice slick as well as wind at 15-20mps in places at daytime. Ground wind is forecast for West Kazakhstan.

Mangistau region is to brace for 15-20mps wind here and there as well as for fog and ice slick at daytime.

15-20mps wind is predicted for Kyzylorda and East Kazakhstan regions in places. Kyzylorda region is also to brace for fog.

Zhambyl region is to see fog as well as 15-20mps wind here and there at night.

Fog, ice slick, and ground blizzard are forecast for Kostanay region.

Occasional fog is in store for Akmola, Turkestan, Aktobe, and North Kazakhstan regions.