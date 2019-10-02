Ground frost and no precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Oct 3-5

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued weather forecast for October 5-9, Kazinform reports.

The center of the cold and vast anticyclone has moved to the southern parts of Western Siberia, but it will still determine the weather in most regions of Kazakhstan in the nearest three days. Fair weather with some clouds and nighttime frosts will dominate across the country. Nighttime temperature in central and eastern regions will stay at 1…7°C, in some areas at 12°C. Daytime temperature will begin rising, but ше will be lower than normal. Western regions only will see the mercury rise by 3-5°C.