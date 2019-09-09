Ground frost forecast in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Ground frost, rain is predicted in Kazakhstan on Sept 10-12, according to Kazhydromet.

On September 10-12 rain; thunderstorm will hit the south and south-eastern areas of the country. Air temperature in the above mentioned regions will be below average.

Ground frost and air temperature drop is forecast for the central and eastern parts of Kazakhstan. No precipitation is expected in the western part of the country.