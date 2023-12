KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM Weather alert has been issued for Kyzylorda region, Kazinform reports.

«A 15-20mps northeastern wind will hit Kyzylorda region in the daytime on October 2 and October 3-4. Nighttime ground frost and air temperature drop to 1-3°C are expected October 3. Storm possibility is 90%,» a message from Kazhydromet reads.