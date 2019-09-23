  • kz
    Ground frost to grip Kazakh capital

    19:39, 23 September 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Ground frost is expected in Nur-Sultan with air temperature falling to 1-3 degrees Celsius in the night on September 25-26, Kazhydromet reports.


    Astana Weather in Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan
