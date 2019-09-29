Ground frosts to persist across Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rain and wet snow, locally downpours are forecast for September 29 for Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Patches of fog, high wind, dust storms and hail are expected today the countrywide.

Thunderstorms, strong wind and dust storm are predicted to hit today Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty regions.

Ice slick is expected to grip Akmola, Karaganda regions while wild wind is to batter Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions. Patches of are to coat West Kazakhstan, Atyrau regions.

Frosts with mercury reading degrees Celsius are to persist across Karaganda, Akmola, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions.

Fire threat remains high in Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Karaganda regions, southeast of West Kazakhstan, in the north of West Kazakhstan.