Group of endangered trees found in southwest China

KUNMING. KAZINFORM - A group of Craigia Yunnanensis, a rare and endangered flowering plant, has been found in a nature reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province, according to Gaoligong Mountain National Nature Reserve, Xinhua reports.

The biggest of the 31 trees is nearly 30 meters high and takes four adults linking hands to embrace. Researchers put its age at around 200 years.

They collected some seeds for research and after more than a month of cultivation, two seeds have sprouted.

«If the seedlings grow well, we will transplant them to the field to increase the number of the species,» said Yu Xinlin with the nature reserve.

Craigia Yunnanensis has been listed as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.