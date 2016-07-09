Growth of economy of Kazakhstan during six months of 2016 came out positive - K. Massimov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The growth of the economy of Kazakhstan during six months of 2016 came out positive, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov wrote via Twitter.

As earlier reported, Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Kuandyk Bishimbayev informed at the Government sitting on June 14 that the economy of Kazakhstan would reach neutral level or even positive growth in the nearest future.

Moreover, he noted that the measures taken by the President of Kazakhstan can help the economy to show better growth indicators soon.