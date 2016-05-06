Growth of gold and currency reserves of NB equals $1 bln

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Foreign exchange reserves of the National Bank's growth beginning from January 2016 is $ 1.6 billion, or 5.8%.

In April it increased to $ 1 billion, said chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Daniyar Akishev.

According to his words, the growth is due to foreign exchange interventions of the National Bank, the change in volume of correspondent bank accounts in foreign currency in the National Bank, as well as the revaluation of the market portfolio of gold assets.

By the end of April, according to preliminary data, foreign exchange reserves of the National Bank reached $29.5 billion, assets of the National Fund - $65.4 billion and the country's international reserves in the aggregate equaled $94.9 billion.