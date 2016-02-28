Guangdong reports two new Zika infections

GUANGZHOU. KAZINFORM - China's southern province of Guangdong reported two new Zika infections on Saturday, according to local health authorities.

The patients are two Chinese siblings who returned from Venezuela. One of them, a six-year-old boy, was found having a fever when he arrived at Guangzhou's Baiyun International Airport on Feb. 25, according to the Guangdong Provincial Health and Family Planning Commission. Meanwhile, the boy's eight-year-old sister was found to have developed a rash, Xinhua reports.

The two were confirmed to have contracted the Zika virus on Saturday, and are receiving treatment in hospital.

With eight confirmed imported Zika virus cases and the weather beginning to warm up across the country, China is on high alert.

The National Health and Family Planning Commission has urged the public to stay vigilant as the spread of the illness cannot be ruled out in some regions where the mosquito population will increase as the weather warms.