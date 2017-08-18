  • kz
    Guangdong Week kicks off at EXPO-2017

    14:07, 18 August 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Guangdong Week has kicked off today with a solemn opening ceremony at the Chinese Pavilion at the EXPO-2017 , Kazinform correspondent reports.

     
    In mid August one of the largest regions of China will showcase its latest technologies and achievements in the field of alternative energy.
      

    According to the director of the exhibition department of CCPIT Guangdong, the program of the Week includes a number of different events including energy forums, a photo exhibition, and presentations of the province's cities and tourist attractions.
      

    Energy EXPO 2017 Kazakhstan Astana Kazakhstan and China China EXPO projects and technologies Top Story
