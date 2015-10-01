Guangxi parcel bombs: China investigates fresh blast

LONDON. KAZINFORM Chinese authorities are investigating a fresh explosion in Guangxi province, a day after a series of parcel bombs killed seven people.

The blast took place at an apartment block at 08:00 local time (00:00 GMT) in Liucheng county, said state media. Seventeen separate parcel explosions hit Liucheng on Wednesday. Earlier reports said a suspect, believed to have been behind the bombs, had been arrested. But local media now say he has only been identified. The cause for Thursday's blast was not clear, and no casualties have been reported. It is also not know if the blast is connected to the multiple explosions on Wednesday. Thursday's fresh explosion took place at a six-storey building in a residential area. Xinhua news agency said the force of the blast had caused debris to rain down on a road opposite the building. Local police issued a statement calling on the public to be wary of accepting parcels sent by strangers or packages "sent by non-proper channels". The local postal service has halted all deliveries until Saturday. The parcel bombs on Wednesday targeted a prison, a train station, a hospital and a shopping centre among other locations. State media said besides the seven dead, another two people remained missing and 51 people were injured in afternoon's blasts. A video reportedly of one of Wednesday's blasts taken from a street surveillance camera has since emerged, showing a person being catapulted out of a shop as a bomb goes off inside. Another person walking down the street past the shop is knocked to the ground by the powerful blast. Earlier local media reports said that a 33-year-old Liucheng resident, identified only by the surname Wei, was in police custody for the explosions. But reports now say he has only been identified by police. The BBC's John Sudworth in Beijing says there have been a number of cases in China of disaffected people with a legal grievance against the authorities using explosive devices in public attacks.

Source: BBC News