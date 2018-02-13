Guarantor countries plan Syrian talks in Astana in March

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The guarantor states have moved the date of the next round of Syrian talks in Astana which were initially scheduled to take place in February 2018, Kazinform informs.

"These days we have received information from our Russian colleagues that the countries involved in negotiation of the Syrian process in Astana - Turkey, Russia and Iran - plan to call a meeting of Foreign Ministers of these countries and the venue might be Astana", Kairat Abdrakhmanov, Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister told journalists.

According to the Minister, the date and agenda will be informed later. "The meeting within the framework of Astana Process will be held after the mentioned meeting of Foreign Ministers", said Kairat Abdrakhmanov.



The Foreign Ministers' meeting of the guarantor countries is more likely to take place in March.