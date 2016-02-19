  • kz
    Guardini finished 11th at Tour of Oman 3rd stage

    07:11, 19 February 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the third stage of the Tour of Oman, the cyclists had to pass 176.5 km, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

    Norwegian sportsman from Katyusha Alexander Kristoff became the winner of this stage. Dutch cyclist Moreno Hofland from Lotto NL-Jumbo came the second and Belgian Roy Jans from Groupe Gobert finished the third.

    As for Astana Pro Team, Andrea Guardini had the best result after he finished the 11th. Vincenzo Nibali came the 33rd, Valerio Agnoli is the 34th, Jakob Fuglsang is the 44th, Dias Omirzakov is the 48th, Artyom Zakharov is the 49th, Andriy Grivko is the 75th and Michele Scarponi is the 113th.

