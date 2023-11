ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana ProTeam rider Andrea Guardini won the 8th stage of the Tour de Langkawi 2016 in Malaysia, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

This was the third stage that the Italian cyclist won in Malaysia over the past couple of days.

Guardini surpassed Jakub Mareczko of Southeast-Venezuela who eventually came in second.

Shiki Kuroeda of Aisan Racing Team rounded out the top 3.