Guatemala keen to deepen all-round cooperation with Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Mexico Andrian Yelemessov was invited by Foreign Affairs Minster of Guatemala Carlos Raul Morales to pay a working trip to the Republic of Guatemala this week.

According to the Kazakh MFA's press service, Ambassador Yelemessov took part in the 2016 Guatemala Investment Forum organized by the Ministry of Economy and the Chamber of Industry of Guatemala. President of Guatemala Jimmy Morales delivered the inaugural speech at the summit.







The presentation of Guatemala and its latest achievements as well as plenary sessions on "Innovations: way of transforming companies and improving communities", "Economic growth - common goal for all", "Fight against corruption: key to economic growth", "Alliance of the state with private business - investment opportunities" were held within the framework of the two-day summit.



The event brought together delegates from nearly 45 countries of Latin America, North America, Europe and Asia.







The Kazakh diplomat held meetings with the President of Guatemala, the ministers of foreign affairs and economy and the mayor of Guatemala city on the margins of the summit.



The Guatemalan side praised Kazakhstan's international activity and growing prestige in the international arena. Besides, the Guatemalan Government expressed its gratitude to Kazakhstan for humanitarian aid to the amount of $50,000 it had provided after the powerful earthquake in 2012.



Guatemalan officials once again confirmed the country's participation in the upcoming International specialized exhibition "EXPO 2017" in Astana.



It was noted that Guatemala is keen to further deepen all-round cooperation with Kazakhstan in political, cultural, humanitarian, investment and economic fields.