Guest eco houses based on Italian standards to appear in Akmola region
According to her words, a corresponding agreement was reached with Italian businessmen as part of women's business forum which was held on the sidelines of Milan Expo 2015. "Guest houses: Green Family Village" is the development of standards of eco-houses with the study of the Italian experience with the creation of demo-areas in Arnasai village, Akmola region. To do this in the near future the organization will invite specialists from Italy. This project will contribute to the overall development of agro-tourism in Kazakhstan," she said. According to Chairman of the Presidium of "Expo & Women" Saltanat Rakhimbekova the project will be implemented in relation to the existing guest houses located in the region. "Expo & Women" together with the National Commission for Women Affairs, Family and Demographic Policy under the President of Kazakhstan aims to support Expo exhibition in Kazakhstan.