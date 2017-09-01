Gulshara Abdykalikova partakes in World Society of Cardio-Thoracic Surgeons congress

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova has participated in the 27th Annual Congress of the World Society of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons held within the framework of the Astana Expo 2017 official events, the Akorda press service reports.

The event was also attended by the Minister of Healthcare, Yerzhan Birtanov, prominent world and Kazakh cardiac surgeons and scientists, healthcare organizers, domestic and foreign experts, medical professionals.

Speaking at the congress opening, the Secretary of State conveyed the greetings from the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to the forum participants. The text of the greetings emphasizes that the health of the nation and healthcare development are one of the top priorities of our state. Kazakhstan is one of the few countries in the world having free tertiary health care available for the entire population. The National Research Cardiac Surgery Center does all types of heart surgery operations. It has become one of the cardiac surgery leaders in Kazakhstan and the whole world. This evident by the global forum that brought together the leading experts ready to use their knowledge and professionalism for the benefit of human health.

Presently, Kazakhstan's cardiac surgery service is developing rapidly owing to Densaulyk program. In the early 1990s, the annual number of open-heart surgeries in the country did not exceed 500, whereas, in 2016, it was over 12,000. Nowadays, Kazakhstan is among the top 30 cardiac surgery development countries.

The National Research Cardiac Surgery Center, established in 2010, is the flagship of the national cardiac surgery. To date, it has introduced 18 innovative technologies for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases, performed 2,050 unique surgeries, which are done only in 20 countries. The Center has successfully accomplished 55 heart transplant operations.

The World Society of Cardio-Thoracic Surgeons was established in 1990, and the inaugural Meeting was held in Chiang Mai (Thailand) in 1991.