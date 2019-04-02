Gumilyov Eurasian National University opens its office in Brussels

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The Gumilyov Eurasian National University has opened its representative office at the Modern Education and Research Institute (MERI) in Brussels, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The office is purposed to develop cooperation with European universities, seek partners for Kazakh teachers in the EU scientific grants and to attract European students to Kazakhstan. There are such international centres in Belarus, Iran, China, and Turkey.



Another highlight is that the office is to seek partners among the leading Belgian universities for cooperation under the double degree programs.