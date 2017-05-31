Guminsky to head CIS observation mission at Kazakhstan's parliamentary elections

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Viktor Guminsky will head the CIS observation mission at the elections to the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, BelTA learned from the website of the CIS Executive Committee.

The CIS Executive Committee hosted a regular meeting of the CIS Plenipotentiaries Council in Minsk on 30 May. The meeting was chaired by Russia's Plenipotentiary Andrei Shvedov. Attending the meeting was Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee - CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev, First Deputy Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee Viktor Guminsky and Deputy Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee Konysbek Zhusupbekov.



The CIS plenipotentiaries agreed with a proposal of the CIS Executive Committee on the candidacy of First Deputy Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee Viktor Guminsky as head of the CIS observation mission at the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan.



Sergei Lebedev also updated the CIS plenipotentiaries about the details of the CIS heads of government meeting, which took place in Kazan on 26 May. The CIS plenipotentiaries discussed the results of the meeting and shared opinions on the most important issues of economic cooperation in the CIS. This, first of all, pertains to cooperation in the area of innovations, transport security, peaceful uses of atomic energy, training specialists in geodesy, cartography, cadastre and earth remote sensing, cooperation in radio navigation, the fight against the manufacturing and distribution of counterfeit goods, intellectual property protection.



A total of 14 documents were adopted at the meeting in Kazan. Nine of them came into force on the moment of signing. The CIS plenipotentiaries agreed to assist the implementation of the adopted documents.



The next meeting of the CIS Plenipotentiaries Council will take place on 26 June, Kazinform has learned from BelTA .