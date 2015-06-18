  • kz
    Gunman kills nine people in South Carolina church shooting (PHOTO)

    18:58, 18 June 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nine people were killed when a white gunman entered a historic African-American church in Charleston, South Carolina, and opened fire, the city's police chief said on Thursday, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.

    One other person was wounded and taken to a hospital, Chief Gregory Mullen told reporters about four hours after the shooting on Wednesday evening.

    Describing the shooting as a hate crime, Mullen said: "It is unfathomable that somebody in today's society would walk into a church when people are having a prayer meeting and take their lives."

    He also said that an all-clear had been sounded after an earlier bomb threat in the area of the church.

    World News
