Gunman reportedly kills at least 2, injures several people in West Hollywood

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - At least two people were killed in a shooting in West Hollywood and at least two others were injured, local media report.

The shooting occurred at around 8 pm on Friday (03:00 GMT on Saturday) in West Hollywood, in California's western Los Angeles County, KTLA5 reported citing L.A. Police Department (LAPD) Officer Mike Lopez, Sputnik reports.

At least two people were killed and "two or three" more were critically injured, police said as cited by KTLA5. The identity and motif of the shooter remain unknown.



Source: Sputnik

